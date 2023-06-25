Man breaks 100-metre sprint record wearing heels

Christian Roberto López Rodríguez running in heels as he breaks the record. — Guinness World Records

A man in Spain has broken the world record for running the fastest 100 metres in high heels.

Christian Roberto López Rodríguez, a Spanish serial record-breaker, managed to run 100 metres in 12.82 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

The 34-year-old took the Guinness World Record from André Ortolf, who completed the 100-metre track in 14.02 seconds in 2019.

"The preparation was very exhaustive and specific," Rodríguez told Guinness World Records. "I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed.

"In Spain there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me."



People bidding to break the record must wear stiletto high-heeled shoes. The heels must be at least 7 cm (2.76 in) high and no more than 1.5 cm (0.59 in) wide at the tip, meaning platform shoes are not permitted.

Christian said he attempted this record to prove that Type 1 diabetics such as himself “can do as much or more things than people without diabetes.”

The Spaniard has broken other records — including the longest duration balancing a bicycle on the chin (9 minutes 41 seconds), the longest duration balancing an object on the nose (2 hours 42 minutes), and the most consecutive stairs climbed while juggling three objects (2,082).

He holds 57 Guinness World Records titles and plans to break more during the ongoing year.