Premier League stars moving to Saudi pro league, the reason explained

The recent signings of Premier League stars, including Ruben Neves and the potential addition of Edouard Mendy, by the Saudi Pro League have sparked curiosity about the motives behind this trend.

Despite Gary Neville's plea to suspend player transfers to Saudi Arabia in the name of "integrity," the flurry of deals in the past week indicates that there are no signs of a pause.

Last Friday, the captain of Wolverhampton Wanderers, 26-year-old Ruben Neves, joined Al-Hilal for a club-record fee of £47 million, marking a significant milestone for the Molineux club. Additionally, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has emerged as the latest high-profile player linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League. The league has already secured signings from renowned figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante, albeit at the later stages of their careers. There were even rumours of Lionel Messi potentially joining the league before his transfer to the United States. Furthermore, players at the peak of their careers, including Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech, as well as Arsenal's Thomas Partey, have attracted interest. These signings underscore the league's ambition to rank among the top five leagues worldwide.

Questions have been raised regarding this surge in activity by figures such as former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville. In June, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which already owns Newcastle United, confirmed its acquisition of four prominent clubs in the country, including Al-Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo in December. While uncertainties persist regarding PIF's stake in Chelsea's ultimate owners, the private equity firm Clearlake Capital, club sources have denied direct involvement claims.

Neville has advocated for an immediate transfer embargo imposed by the Premier League to preserve the integrity of the game. He insists on comprehensive scrutiny of transactions and emphasizes the need to investigate Chelsea's ownership structure and potential improper transfer dealings. Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules have compelled English clubs like Chelsea and Wolves to make strategic decisions in player recruitment to comply with the Premier League's three-year limit on losses (£105 million).

Chelsea's significant spending of over £400 million in transfers last season and Wolves' £46.1 million loss last year have made it arduous for both clubs to navigate FFP regulations. Wolves initially anticipated Neves to join Barcelona this summer, but the unexpected £47 million deal with Al-Hilal for the Portuguese midfielder surpassed their expectations.

While Uefa has refrained from commenting on the matter, it does not prohibit multi-club ownership, whereas the Premier League employs a fair value assessment system to ensure that transactions, both commercial and transfer-related, are conducted at market value. FIFA's transfer matching system serves a similar purpose.

The Saudi Pro League aims to enhance its reputation and a global presence through increased investment in football. The league has a long-established history and has garnered significant interest in recent years, hosting Formula 1 races, high-profile boxing bouts, and establishing LIV Golf. The controversial takeover of Newcastle United further exemplifies Saudi Arabia's inclination to utilize sport as a means of projecting itself to a wider audience. Additionally, a joint 2030 World Cup bid with Egypt and Greece is in the works.

While comparisons to the Chinese Super League have surfaced due to its initial spending frenzy, the Saudi Pro League believes it is built on more sustainable foundations. Senior league sources emphasize the league's establishment since the 1970s, a passionate fan base, and its status as the number one sport in the country. They contend that the funding for the league is secure and part of a long-term plan, distinguishing it from the short-lived Chinese model. The recent announcement that the top four clubs will be 75% owned by PIF, rather than the state, signifies a shift toward a more business-oriented approach. The league aspires not only to attract top players but also to transform the game's economy by fostering the growth of clubs, companies, and brands.

The rise of the Saudi Pro League presents a challenge for European football, as it risks losing prime players to the allure of lucrative salaries. European clubs, even those within the top 20 on Deloitte's rich list, must contend with financial constraints and adhere to regulations. If they attempt to compete financially, it could significantly impact their largest expenditure—player salaries.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on the Champions League, as the absence of football's biggest names may undermine the competition. However, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin believes that investment in academies, the development of local coaches, and nurturing homegrown talent are crucial for the growth of football, as opposed to relying solely on signings of ageing players.

As the Saudi Pro League continues its aggressive recruitment strategy, European clubs face the complex task of retaining top talent while maintaining financial stability within the framework of regulations. The long-term consequences of the league's ambitions and spending spree remain to be seen, as achieving its goal of becoming one of the world's top leagues will require sustained investment and strategic development.