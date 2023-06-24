Tom Holland compares supporting Spurs to being in 'The Crowded Room'

Spiderman actor Tom Holland has urged star of his North London club – Harry Kane- to leave, in an outrageous statement.

Spurs also known as bottlers among football fans, boast two outstanding players in Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, whom Tom Holland advised to leave the club.

During a recent interview with Unilad, Holland was asked what advice he would give to Harry Kane. Holland replied:

“I'd say go to [Real] Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world, that you deserve to be.”

Not only that, Holland even suggested Son should go with Kane. “'I'd say go with him, go together, go win the Champions League together please.”

After enduring one the most turbulent seasons in their recent history, Tom Holland compared supporting Spurs to being in The Crowded Room; his new mini TV series.

'Being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room, it has taught me resilience.

'Tottenham have never won anything, and supporting them has been difficult, and it's no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I'm here today but I'm here today, because I'm resilient.'

While they made it to the Champions League final in 2019, Tottenham have not won a major trophy since the 2006 League Cup.



