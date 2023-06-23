Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi get interim bail from IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi and stopped the police from arresting the former ministers.

The interim bail was granted against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each, and the police were directed to submit the records of the case by July 10.

Umar and Qureshi had moved a local court of Islamabad for bail in a case filed against them at the Tarnol Police Station in the federal capital related to the May 9 riots.

However, their bail pleas were rejected by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra.

Following this, dramatic scenes were witnessed in the district and sessions court as Qureshi and Umar slipped from the courtroom after their pleas were dismissed.

Apart from the two leaders, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had also fled from the court in similar circumstances. However, Qaiser’s bail was rejected in the case registered against him at the Sangjani Police Station.

The PTI leaders reached the court separately. In a bid to avoid arrest and make sure of their successful escape, Qureshi and Umar heard the verdicts while standing at the doorstep of the courtroom. As soon as the judge rejected their bail pleas, the duo hurriedly moved to the same vehicle and managed to run away from the scene.

Qaiser, however, left the courtroom moments before the judge pronounced the verdict, which was reserved earlier.

Following their escape, all three leaders approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday as they were barred from going to Islamabad by the police.

After hearing their petitions, the PTI leaders were granted transitory bail so they could appear before the IHC.

The IHC had granted Qureshi and Umar time till today to present themselves in court when it took up the case on Thursday.