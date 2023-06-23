Netflix releases freediving doc trailer as 'Titan' search underways

Netflix viewers are calling out the streamer decision

Netflix subscribers are firing a broadside at the streamer for releasing the trailer of The Deepest Breath amidst the missing Titan submarine.

Produced by A24 studio and the trailer released on Tuesday, the documentary focuses on the freediving world record holder Alessia Zecchini.

However, the teaser was shared amid frantic search attempts to find the missing sub, which went to witness the sunk Titanic.

Taking to social media, many subscribers slammed the decision to go-head with the trailer launch in the wake of the submarine loss.

“The timing of this,” one user tweeted.

“Probably not the best timing for this,” another added.

“Wow, epic timing, and not in a good way. Who decided this was going up?” a third commented.

Meanwhile, in early 2023, Zecchini achieved the women’s world record after freediving to 107 meters.

“A champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. A look at the thrilling rewards – and inescapable risks – of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean,” the doc logline said.