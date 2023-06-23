Titanic sub mishap: Bodies of Titan tourists may never be found

(Clockwise) Engro Board of Directors Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood, Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding, French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and OceanGate CEO and Founder Stockton Rush. — Engro/@TitanicNewYork/Paul-Henry Nargeolet/SkyNews

The US Coast Guard has announced that the bodies of the five crew members of the Titanic submersible may never be recovered from the ocean where they tragically perished.

The Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of shattered pieces of the Titan submersible, located 500 metres from the bow of the iconic ship, Titanic. The search for the Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, came to a devastating end when fragments of the vessel were found on the ocean floor. The crew likely died before rescue efforts were initiated, as military planes detected what could have been distress signals after their deaths.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard explained, "The implosion would have generated a significant, broadband sound that the sonar buoys would have picked up." The men, including British billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French Navy veteran PH Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, faced an instant death as they attempted to witness the famous shipwreck, paying $250,000 each for the opportunity.

Deep-sea experts involved in the search expressed little hope for recovering the crew members' remains, citing "the unforgiving environment" of the ocean depths. Paul Hankin, a deep-sea expert, remarked, "This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there... I don't have an answer for prospects at this time." The debris found, including fragments of the pressure hull, indicates a catastrophic loss of the submersible's main body.

OceanGate expressed deep sorrow over the loss of its CEO, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet. They described the men as true explorers with a passion for the oceans and requested privacy for their grieving families. The company also expressed gratitude for the international community's support during the search efforts.

Earlier, the search teams detected consistent banging noises, providing a glimmer of hope. However, the source of the sound and its connection to the crew's distress signals remain unknown. Despite experts' warnings about the possibility of the Titanic sub imploding under immense pressure, there was widespread hope for a miraculous rescue.

As the 96-hour oxygen window neared its end, hopes faded, and Rear Admiral John Mauger acknowledged the crew's will to live. The delay in reporting Titan's disappearance to the Coast Guard has drawn criticism, with relatives of the crew expressing concern over the response time.

The search and rescue mission, conducted by multiple organisations and nations, continued even after the oxygen supply was depleted. However, as time ran out, the chances of a successful rescue diminished. The tragedy serves as a sombre reminder of the risks and challenges faced by explorers in the depths of the ocean.