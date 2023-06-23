Modi evades human rights questions in press conference with Biden

India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi answers questions during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023.—AFP

During his visit to the United States, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a press conference where he defended his democratic record and dismissed criticisms regarding India's democratic character, asserting that there is no place for discrimination based on caste, creed, religion, or gender.

However, concerns have been raised over controversial issues in India, including the citizenship law, the revocation of special status in Kashmir, incidents of violence against minorities, inflammatory rhetoric from Modi's political party, police raids on media outlets, and the expulsion of opposition leaders from parliament.

US President Joe Biden, cautious about human rights issues under Modi's leadership, emphasised the significance of religious pluralism and democratic values. He acknowledged that these principles face challenges worldwide and highlighted the global importance of the success of both nations, as their commitment to maintaining democracy makes them attractive partners.

The leaders hailed the partnership between the United States and India as a defining force that will shape the 21st century. Despite concerns over the growing authoritarianism in India and the need for a counterweight to China, both leaders emphasised the significance of their alliance.

During Modi's arrival at the White House's South Lawn, he was greeted by thousands of Indian Americans chanting his name. Dressed in a white kurta with a sky-blue jacket, Modi walked the red carpet to a gun salute. Biden expressed his belief that the relationship between the United States and India will be one of the most consequential of the century. He asserted that the challenges and opportunities facing the world require both nations to work and lead together.

Modi said that his visit infused a new sense of direction and energy into the global strategic partnership between India and the United States. Regarding concerns about Ukraine, Modi expressed his willingness to facilitate peace but refrained from making any promises about breaking ties with Russia, India's Cold War partner.

Despite these concerns, Biden accorded Modi full honours, including a gala dinner catered by a renowned Californian plant-based chef to accommodate the vegetarian prime minister. The leaders also reached significant agreements, such as technology transfers for fighter jet engines, India's purchase of MQ-9B SeaGuardians armed drones, and US chip giant Micron's investment in a semiconductor assembly plant in India. Additionally, India joined the Artemis Accords, signifying its commitment to a joint mission with NASA to the International Space Station.

The summit between Biden and Modi showcased the deepening partnership between the United States and India. The focus was on defence cooperation, technology transfers, and space exploration, while also acknowledging the importance of addressing human rights concerns and upholding democratic values.