Samuel L. Jackson doesn't like depiction of his Marvel role

Samuel L. Jackson said he wants his Marvel character Nick Fury to be vulnerable as the new TV action series "Secret Invasion" premiered.

The Hollywood veteran said he is grateful that Marvel decided not to depict his role as the spy Nick Fury as a "swagalicious one-eyed guy that knows everything that will kill you in a hot minute."

Talking about his character, Jackson said, "He's vulnerable and kind of finding his way in this."

The six-episode show premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday.

The series follows Nick Fury as he and his allies fight to stop the shapeshifting reptilian humanoids known as the Skrulls from committing international terrorist attacks and eventually invading Earth.

The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, a Skrull ally of Nick Fury, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Talos' daughter, and Olivia Colman as agent Sonya Falsworth.

While the series, directed by Ali Selim, is based on other projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it takes a different direction from previous Marvel shows.

Fury, along with other members of the spy organization known as the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D), doesn't have supernatural abilities to lean on to help win the day.

"It happens in a very organic kind of way, to know that we're inside something that doesn't have a superhero solution," Jackson said.