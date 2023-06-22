'I'm not stupid' Scott Adkins eager to return for any 'John Wick' spin-off

Scott Adkins expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the John Wick franchise in any spin-off or prequel involving his character, Killa Harkan.



In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the London Action Festival, Adkins discussed his role in the franchise and his willingness to reprise it. Despite his character's fate in John Wick: Chapter 4, Adkins stated that he would gladly return if given the opportunity.



“Of course I would [return]. It was a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the John Wick franchise. If they were to do a spin-off that involved other characters, of course I would say yes. I’m not stupid.”

He also shared his initial reaction to the unique challenge of portraying a character concealed by a fat-suit.



“My first thought was 'oh s***, nobody is going to recognise me' - but after five minutes, I was like 'this will be great because it’s more of a challenge to create a cool character like that.'”

Adkins expressed his admiration for Keanu Reeves, praising his dedication to the physicality of the John Wick films.



Additionally, Adkins mourned the passing of actor Ray Stevenson, with whom he worked on the Accident Man movies. Adkins also expressed excitement for the London Action Festival, highlighting the recognition the action genre is receiving.