WhatsApp rolling out changes suiting user preferences

The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has made some changes to its interface while keeping the user preferences in view to improve their experience.



Bringing its version up for Android phones, the social media platform is rolling out a feature that enables users to swipe between tabs and rounded menus, WABetaInfo reported.

A previous update included a tweaked interface that brought a bottom navigation bar to the application, making it easier for users to switch to different tabs right from the bottom of the screen, but the ability to swipe between tabs was removed.

This feature was removed as it did not align with the guidelines of Material Design 3, which discouraged its implementation.

However, it seems like the company is bringing the ability back, making an exception after some users complained about its removal.

Here is the video shared by the WhatsApp news tracker, showing how the users can switch to a different tab by using the usual gesture.

"WhatsApp introduced several improvements to the interface in order to support Material Design 3. After installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4 update, they released redesigned switches and floating action buttons that reflect the Material Design 3 guidelines," WABetaInfo stated.

After installing the update, some users may also experiment rounded menus which align with the principles of Material Design 3.

However, only some "lucky" beta testers will be able to use the swiping feature initially. It will be rolled out to more people over coming weeks.