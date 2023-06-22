Christopher Nolan says ‘Oppenheimer’ will be an ‘intense experience’ for fans

Director Christopher Nolan is letting fans know that they will go through intense emotions once they watch the movie in the cinema.

Speaking to Wired magazine in a new interview, Nolan shared that there are no easy answers to the movie.

“Oppenheimer’s story is all impossible questions,” Nolan said of the film’s story.

“Impossible ethical dilemmas, paradox. There are no easy answers in his story. There are just difficult questions, and that’s what makes the story so compelling.”

He continued, “I think we were able to find a lot of things to be optimistic about in the film, genuinely, but there’s this sort of overriding bigger question that hangs over it. It felt essential that there be questions at the end that you leave rattling in people’s brains, and prompting discussion.”

In another part of the interview, he added that the viewers will have a visceral reaction to the film.

“Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated,” Nolan said about early screenings. “They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done.”

Nolan later added, “It is an intense experience, because it’s an intense story. I showed it to a filmmaker recently who said it’s kind of a horror movie. I don’t disagree.”

The story of Oppenheimer follows a theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) as he creates the atomic bomb to end World War II.

Oppenheimer opened in theatres in U.S on July 21st, 2023.