Matthew Perry hates Ryan Reynolds for stealing his ‘Friends’ character without credit

Matthew Perry reportedly has a grudge against actor Ryan Reynolds as he believes that not only he “stole” his iconic character in hit show Friends, he never admitted it.

The 17 Again star, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the famous NBC sitcom, has a firm believe that Reynolds copied his way of dialogue delivery and became a huge hit.

According to Radar Online, Perry "flat-out believes" that Reynolds "stole his character and delivery, and it kills him that he's never admitted it."

"Matthew hasn't resolved his feelings about this for the last 25 years," the insider said referring to Reynolds role in Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place.

The insider continued: "That series set the template for Ryan's whole voice as a performer and eventually as a writer and producer.”

Even though Perry became a house hold name after starring in Friends, he still did not manage to get roles in movies like Reynolds did.

Speaking of Reynolds, his career sky-rocketed in Hollywood as he went on to land big roles in blockbuster films like Deadpool, Red Notice, and The Proposal, after his 1998 show.

But the biggest issue Perry has with Reynolds is that he never acknowledged it publically or even in private that he mimicked his character and gained fame.

"It bugs Matthew so much that Ryan never even gave him a single mention. That's all it would have taken," the insider said.

"Now, does Matthew think he should have had Ryan's career? No, he's pretty honest about how his own drug use messed up his life and nearly killed him,” the source noted.