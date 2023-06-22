Adele forgets 'I Drink Wine' lyrics during Vegas performance, quips with fans for help

Adele's recent performance at The Colosseum in Las Vegas showcased her incredible talent, but also highlighted the challenges of remembering numerous lyrics.

During one of her Weekends with Adele residency shows, the Grammy-winning artist momentarily forgot the words to "I Drink Wine" from her highly acclaimed album, 30.

In a video captured by a fan and shared online, Adele could be heard mumbling through a line before confessing, "I forgot the f---ing lyrics. Bloody hell!"

Covering up her gaffe, the 35-year-old singer then turns to the audience for assistance, playfully wagering, "Fifty dollars that cost me last night." She asks a fan in the front row to remind her of the forgotten lyric.

The eager audience member then completes the lyrics, prompting Adele to quip, "Alright, let's reset and start that one again, shall we?"

Soon after, as she attempts to restart the song a tecnhinical issue comes up. Thinking on her feet, Adele decides to entertain the audience while the production crew resolved the problem.

Later as the technical glitch gets resolved, Adele resumes by introducing herself as if the show had just begun, leaving the audience in fits.