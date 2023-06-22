Billie Eilish gets honest about online abuse

Billie Eilish was constantly attacked by trolls for her body

Billie Eilish is facing the burden of online abuse on her body as she voiced her distress on the constant physical features scrutiny.

During an interview with Vogue, the Bad Guy singer said, “It’s tough, man, adding, “Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about. … I also think that if I was younger — like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”



The crooner also shared how online hate against her body affected her mental health.

“I’m more interested in how I feel than how [trolls] feel. But then also that might be a load of *** because it still hurts my feelings like a ****.”

The No Time To Die singer told the magazine she was “very masculine and boyish” most of her life.

However, she recently discovered, “I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just, like, none of the above, and I’m just me.”