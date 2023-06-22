Transfer Update: Arsenal set to Bolster squad with German Kai Havertz signing.—The Sun

In a significant transfer development, Arsenal and Chelsea have come to an agreement on the transfer of German forward Kai Havertz, with a reported fee of £65m. The deal, based on an initial understanding between the clubs, now allows Havertz to engage in discussions regarding personal terms and undergo a medical examination.

Havertz, 24, showcased his prowess by scoring nine goals in 47 appearances for Chelsea during the previous season. The total transfer fee could potentially increase with the inclusion of performance-related add-ons. Having joined Chelsea in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for a deal worth around £71m, Havertz delivered a remarkable performance by netting the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

As Arsenal secures a coveted spot in the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta is actively strengthening the team. The potential acquisition of Havertz aligns with their objectives. Arsenal's pursuit also extends to England midfielder Declan Rice, the captain of West Ham. However, their initial bid of up to £90m for Rice was rejected earlier this week.

On the other side, Chelsea aims to streamline their squad and has recently reached a £30m agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, aged 29. Additionally, French international N'Golo Kante, 32, has confirmed his intentions to join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad upon the expiry of his contract by the end of June.

Under the new ownership at Chelsea, there is a strong emphasis on avoiding situations where players enter the final two years of their contracts. Havertz, whose current contract extends until 2025, has not yet committed to an extension with the club.