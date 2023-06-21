Five key facts about missing submersible

Hamish Harding, confirmed to be aboard the submerible, posted an image of the vessel to his social media accounts on Saturday, June 17. Facebook/Hamish Harding

In a shocking turn of events, a deep-diving tourist submersible named Titan has disappeared while on a mission to explore the legendary wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The primary concern revolves around the limited oxygen supply onboard, with approximately 40 hours remaining for the five-person crew before depletion is expected at 7 am EST.



The Mysterious Vanishing

Despite extensive search efforts by United States and Canadian authorities, the whereabouts of the Titan submersible remain unknown. The baffling disappearance has left experts and enthusiasts alike searching for answers and hoping for a safe return.

An Ambitious Expedition

The ill-fated journey was part of an eight-day expedition organised by OceanGate Expeditions. Departing from St. John's, Newfoundland, in Canada, the submersible aimed to reach the Titanic wreckage site, located around 900 miles (1,450 kilometres) off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Onboard Explorers

The crew onboard the Titan submersible comprised five individuals, including a pilot and four "mission specialists." Noteworthy among them is Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of OceanGate, and Hamish Harding, a British businessman known for his previous deep-sea expeditions.

The Search Challenges

The search operation encounters numerous challenges. The exact cause of the loss of contact between the submersible and its support ship, the Polar Prince, remains unknown. Additionally, the extreme depth of the area, nearly 13,000 feet below sea level, poses significant difficulties for potential rescue missions.

Race Against Time

With each passing moment, the urgency to locate the missing submersible intensifies. Authorities continue to coordinate efforts with naval forces, deploying an array of search equipment, including sonar, radar, and aerial reconnaissance. The clock ticks as they strive to overcome the unique complexities associated with deep-sea rescues.

While uncertainty surrounds the fate of the Titan submersible, hopes remain high for a successful conclusion to this gripping saga. The determined search parties, combined with advancements in technology and expertise, offer a glimmer of optimism in the race against time. The world watches with bated breath, awaiting news of the missing submersible and its valiant crew, eagerly anticipating their safe return from the enigmatic depths of the North Atlantic Ocean.