Prince William admits Royal Family may not be relevant today

Prince William seems aware that the Royal Family may not be as relevant in today’s world as in times gone by.

William, who assumed his new role as the Prince of Wales in September last year after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth meant his father King Charles became the monarch, addressed the issue of royal relevance over the weekend.

Talking to The Times about his mission to solve UK’s living crisis, Prince William explained just how much the royal family aims to contribute to the British people, but it tends to get drowned out in the country’s rising crises.

“We’re all very busy, and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do,” Prince William said, acknowledging how many may not find the Royal Family’s role important anymore.

However, he went on to explain: “But, the number of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do.”

“It’s trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can. We’ll continue to do that,” Prince William stated.

The comments come amid rising republican sentiment under the Crown; King Charles’ historic Coronation in May was also marred with protestors lining London streets with placards that read, ‘Not Our King’ and ‘Down with the Crown’.