SAFF Cup: India issues visas to Pakistan football team

Pakistan football team. — PFF/File

KARACHI: Indian authorities have issued visas to Pakistan football team for South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship Cup set to kick off from June 21 (Wednesday) in Bangalore city.



Pakistan football team will now travel to Bangalore through best available flight option.

The SAFF Championship will start in Bangalore on June 21 with Pakistani and Indian teams will face off on the opening day at 7:30pm.

Pakistan team was earlier scheduled to land in India on Sunday but their departure from Mauritius was delayed to visa issues.



They were in Mauritius to participate in four-nation tournament also involving Kenya and Djibouti.

The management of Pakistan football team had applied for Indian visa through the embassy in Mauritius and were expecting the process to be completed by Saturday.

However, administrative delays resulted in delay in issuance of visas to Pakistan football team.

The Pakistan Football Federation has confirmed that visas were issued on Monday evening and the team is now looking forward to travel to India as soon as possible.

A source in PFF confirmed that the operation department is working to find best possible options to make travel arrangements.

The source confirmed that option to reschedule the much-anticipated Pakistan vs India game in SAFF Cup can be used only if Pakistan team fails to reach Bangalore by Tuesday night.

This will be 2nd visit by a Pakistani team to India in less than six months. In February 2023, Pakistan squash team travelled to Chennai to participate in Asian junior championship.