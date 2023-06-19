Babar shares glimpse of Hajj journey with teammates Rizwan, Iftikhar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam Monday shared a glimpse of his Hajj journey's beginning with his fans and followers.
Posing with his fellow teammates Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed at the Masjid an-Nabawi in Madina, the 28-year-old cricketer is seen spending some much-needed time immersing himself during the pilgrimage following his arrival in Saudi Arabia.
The Green Shirts captain has also left a heart-touching couplet, written in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as a caption underneath his post.
"Jaisy hi Sabz Gumbad nazar aye ga, Zindagi ka karinaa badal jaye ga," Babar wrote in the caption on his Instagram post.
The three cricketers can be seen dressed in shalwar kameez and thobes while standing on the premises of the grand mosque with the Dome of the Prophet (PBUH) in the background.
Both Babar and Rizwan embarked on the religious pilgrimage after pursuing the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).
Last month, it was reported that skipper Babar would perform Hajj this year along with thousands of people from Pakistan.
