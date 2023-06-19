Jason Sudeikis enjoys Father's Day outing with kids amid custody battle

Jason Sudeikis was spotted having a Father's Day outing with his two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy, in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday.



The actor, 47, who shares the two children with ex Olivia Wilde, 39, donned a navy blue Kangol bucket hat with aviator glasses.

The Emmy-winning actor wore a yellow hooded sweatshirt with the logo of the Foo Fighters, two years after he played a coach in the group's 2021 video for Love Dies Young, which was directed by the group's frontman Dave Grohl.

Son Otis, nine, donned a navy blue shirt with the logo of the Academy Museum on it, with black sweatpants and black Adidas sneakers.

Daisy, six, was clad in a pink top with green shorts and black Adidas sneakers, as she was seen posing for a picture, alongside her brother, that her dad took on the special occasion.

The We're the Millers star and Wilde have been locked in a protracted bout of legal wrangling over the children, mainly centered on where Daisy and Otis will live.

The former couple appear to have developed a friendly co-parenting arrangement in spite of their legal battle. Last month, the two of them were spotted sharing a cordial embrace as they met up to cheer Otis on at his soccer game.