In a first, Pakistani women climb Haramosh La

Pakistani adventurers and their team pose with the Pakistani flag after reaching Haramosh La. — Photo by author

In a first, a group of three Pakistani women adventurers became the country's first to traverse the Haramosh La (5,070 metres) from Arundu to Kutwal.

Dr Sana Jamil, Ammara Sharif, and Sohniya Baber crossed the Haramosh La — considered the most technical, difficult and dangerous pass in Pakistan — along with teammates Abduhu and Dr Raheel on Friday (June 16).

The trek is considered arduous for several reasons.

The glacier on the upper Chomolungma is heavily fissured with the danger of avalanches. The ascent is steep on the west side, requiring rope almost 600-700 meters long.

It is a challenging trek and is only suited to experienced trekkers with technical mountaineering experience.

Team members

Dr Sana Jamil (Karachi), Soniyah Babar (Karachi), Ammara Sharif (Multan), Dr Raheel (Kharian), Abduhu (Faisalabad), Fida Ali Arundo (Guide)

Sajid Sadpara's announcement

Earlier on Friday, renowned Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara announced that he would climb the Nanga Parbat Mountain without the help of supplementary oxygen.

The young mountaineer has also decided to climb the mountain without any support from Sherpa (local helper).

The Pakistani mountaineer has scaled the six highest peaks without artificial oxygen.

He had already achieved the unique feat of climbing the world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplementary oxygen and assistance from Sherpas in May 2023.

It must be noted that Sajid — son of the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara — aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen.

He has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal without supplemental oxygen.