Brazil takes stand against racism with all-black kit in game

Vinícius Junior takes a knee before the match.—AFP

In a groundbreaking gesture, the Brazilian men's national team made history by donning an all-black kit for the first time in its 109-year existence during a friendly match against Guinea in Spain on Saturday, as part of their powerful anti-racism campaign. Ahead of the match at Barcelona's Espanyol stadium, players from both teams exhibited their solidarity by either taking a knee or sitting on the pitch, observing a moment of silence.

Brazil played the initial 45 minutes of the game clad in black shirts, shorts, and socks, before reverting to their traditional yellow jerseys after halftime. The front of the shirts prominently displayed the campaign's slogan, "Com Racismo nao tem jogo," meaning "With racism, there is no game."

Endorsed by FIFA, the governing body of the sport, this campaign is an initiative by the Brazilian Federation aimed at combating racism in soccer and society. The Federation released a statement on Saturday, reiterating their unwavering commitment to eradicating racism.

Vinícius Jr., one of Brazil's prominent players and a forward for Real Madrid, has been a target of persistent racist abuse. Spain's La Liga reported ten incidents involving the Brazilian forward to prosecutors during the 2022-2023 season. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently visited the Brazilian delegation and expressed his full support for their anti-racism campaign.

In the match against Guinea, Brazil emerged victorious with a commanding 4-1 win, as Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militão, and Vinícius all found the net. Guinea managed to score a single goal through Guirassy.

Vinícius had the privilege of wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey, historically associated with the legendary Pele, for the first time, as confirmed by the Brazilian Federation. Infantino extended an invitation to Vinícius to join a FIFA anti-racism committee consisting of players who will contribute to developing strategies to tackle discriminatory behaviour in football.

Brazil's upcoming friendly match is scheduled for Tuesday against Senegal in Lisbon, Portugal. The team will continue to champion their anti-racism campaign, solidifying their resolve to combat racism and foster inclusivity within the sport. This significant moment in Brazilian football history serves as a testament to their determination and ongoing efforts.