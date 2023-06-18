Netflix announces 'Extraction 3' with Chris Hemsworth in lead role

During Netflix's Tudum event, actor Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave revealed plans for Extraction 3. The announcement followed the recent premiere of Extraction 2 on June 16.

The first two films revolve around Tyler Rake (played by Hemsworth), a black ops mercenary. In the initial film, Tyler undertakes a mission to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord, which pushes him to the brink of death.



Extraction 2 follows Tyler's recovery from the previous assignment, after which he willingly takes on another dangerous task to save the family of a renowned Georgian gangster.

Hargrave, known for his expertise in stunts, made his directorial debut with the first Extraction film and continued to contribute his skills to the sequel. Fans were amazed by the sequel's impressive 21-minute action sequence shot in a single take.

Extraction 2 was produced by Hemsworth, Hargrave, and a team that included Patrick Newall, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin, and the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo). Executive producers involved Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and Jake Aust.

The franchise's first film, released in April 2020, became Netflix's most-watched original film premiere at the time, reaching 99 million households within the first four weeks of its release. It also re-entered the Top 10 during the Fourth of July weekend, making it the fourth most-watched streaming film of 2020.

Both Extraction and Extraction 2 are currently available for streaming on Netflix.