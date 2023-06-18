Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘small cottage’ in money-happy Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home in the US is ‘just a humble cottage’ when compared to the kind of compounds other stars reside in.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by journalist Tina Brown.

She weighed in on everything while attempting to explain how ‘small a fish’ the couple truly are in Montecito.



In an interview at last year’s Henley Literary Festival she touched on the stark contrast and said, “it’s a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people.”

“In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have.”

Hence, Ms Camilla Tominey, the associate editor for The Telegraph feels this may prove to be bad since they shouldn’t “be overlooked just how expensive the Sussexes’ lives in Montecito are.”

Before concluding she even referenced the financial strain of Prince Harry’s lawsuits and admitted, “If it wasn’t costly enough to be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on security, Harry has also been involved in litigation against several newspaper groups and the Home Office.”