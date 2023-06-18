Beyond Wonderland music festival shooting suspect arrested by Washington police

This representational picture shows a police car's siren lights. — Unsplash/File

At least two people were killed and many others suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting incident during Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival near the Gorge Amphitheater campground in Grant County, Washington, police said on Saturday.

At one point, the suspect fired aimlessly into the crowd at a campground close to the Gorge Amphitheatre, which was hosting the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival, according to Kyle Foreman, a public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

He claimed that at 8:23 pm local time (11:23 pm ET), the police received reports of gunshots that were fired into a crowd.

"The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened," he said.

"After law enforcement moved into the area, he continued to randomly shoot into the crowd, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody," he added.

According to Foreman, two people were killed and three were injured, including the suspect. "We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter, and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on," he said.

Foreman did not provide any details about the names and ages of the victims, and he said he did not know what type of weapons were used.

According to NBC, the concert was proceeding as scheduled in the small town of George, which is located roughly 149 miles east of Seattle.

Beyond Wonderland festival organisers tweeted that there was no danger but asked concertgoers to avoid a specific gate leading to the campground.



