Zayn Malik shares new selfie after Selena Gomez confirms she’s single

Zayn Malik has shared a moody snap days after Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship status.
The former One Direction star, 30, uploaded a moody snap of himself pouting into the camera while bathed in sunlight, on Sunday.
Cutting a casual figure in a white Lacoste T-shirt, Zayn failed to write a caption after snapping the sombre image of himself.
But that didn't stop his adoring fans from flooding the comments with appreciative messages, with one even writing 'What a great thing to wake up to'.
It comes shortly after Selena Gomez shut down romance rumours between the pair as she declared herself single.
Earlier this year, Zayn and the Calm Down hitmaker, 30, found themselves at the center of wild speculation that they were dating.
