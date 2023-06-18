Ameesha Patel surrenders in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'

Ameesha Patel borrowed INR 3 crore from film producer Ajay Kumar Singh

Ameesha Patel, who was previously accused of doing INR 3 crore fraud with film producer Ajay Kumar Singh, has finally surrendered in the case.

Reportedly, Patel took INR 2.5 crore from him, claiming that she will return the money after she completed her film in 2018. She claimed to return the borrowed money along with an interest of 50 lakh.

The cheques she sent to Singh bounced. Therefore, he decided to take legal action.

Recently, on June 17, the Gadar actress appeared in the Ranchi Civil Court for the hearing of the 2018 cheque bounce case. The actress surrendered; therefore, the court has granted her a conditional bail.

The court has asked her to appear in court again on June 21.

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the big screen with the sequel of her most-loved film, Gadar.

Gadar 2 will be featuring Ameesha with the OG Sunny Deol. The duo will be sharing screen once again as Tara Singh and Sakina.

As per Pinkvilla, Gadar 2 is slated to be released on August 11.