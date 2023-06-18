Ankle surgery recovery forces Tiger Woods to miss third consecutive major

Tiger Woods' absence leaves void in Players Championship.—Twitter

Tournament organisers announced on Friday that Tiger Woods, the renowned fifteen-time major champion, will not be participating in the upcoming Open Championship.

This marks his third consecutive absence from a major event. After withdrawing early from The Masters in April, Woods underwent ankle surgery, which led to his absence from the PGA Championship and the recently concluded US Open.

Since suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash last year, Woods has focused on competing in the four major championships. However, he will not be able to take part in the 151st edition of the Open Championship, set to be held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England next month. An R&A spokesperson informed CNN, "We have been advised that Tiger will not be playing at Royal Liverpool. We wish him all the best with his recovery."

No specific timeframe has been provided for Woods' return to competitive golf following his ankle surgery. The procedure, known as a "subtalar fusion procedure," aimed to address post-traumatic arthritis in his ankle. Even prior to The Masters, Woods faced challenges with his movement, and he eventually withdrew during the third round due to a poor start and a reaggravation of a foot injury known as plantar fasciitis.

Having made a comeback after a 17-month hiatus, Woods missed only one major in 2022, namely the US Open. As a three-time winner of the Open Championship, Woods received an emotional farewell during last year's tournament at the St. Andrews course in Scotland, which may potentially be his final appearance at the prestigious major event.