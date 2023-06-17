Pat Sajak reveals true feelings on retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune'

TV viewers were taken by surprise on Monday when Pat Sajak, the long-time host of Wheel of Fortune since the early 1980s, announced his upcoming retirement after the next season.

While he promised to provide further details in due course, Sajak recently shared his thoughts on this decision during an interview with Hawaii's news station, KHON2.

"Yeah, it's a celebratory mixed with melancholy," Sajak expressed. "I've been thinking about this for a long time. I've known that this was coming and I talked about it with good friends and [play co-star Joe Moore] and my family. So I've had time to get used to the idea. It's not like I woke up the other day and said you know it's over. So there's that. But it's mixed emotions sure."

Sajak's participation in the Neil Simon play signifies his return to the stage, as he is performing at the Hawaii Theatre Center, where he has previously acted in five productions alongside Moore.

When asked about his plans following his departure from Wheel of Fortune, where he will continue to serve as a consulting producer for three additional years. The 76-year-old host also expressed his intention to embrace retired lifestyle.

"I'm realistic enough to know the people aren't gonna be banging my door down. But I'll take projects if they come," he said. "But I suspect most of my time will be whittling on the front porch, but I don't know how to whittle and I don't have a front porch so that'll be a challenge."