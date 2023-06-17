Rare 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes western France. Representational image

A rare and strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck western parts of France, resulting in damage to buildings. The quake, described as "very strong" by the seismology bureau BCSF, was one of the most powerful to be recorded on the mainland. The last earthquakes of similar strength in France occurred in the early 2000s.

The earthquake was felt across a wide area, reaching as far as Rennes in the north and Bordeaux in the southwest. In the Deux-Sevres department, one person sustained minor injuries and received immediate treatment. The region reported instances of falling stones and cracks appearing in walls, while the neighbouring Charente-Maritime department experienced cracks in buildings and a power line outage, leaving 1,100 homes without electricity.

Residents in various cities, including Tours and Paris, described feeling the tremors. A law student in Tours shared her experience of the apartment shaking, expressing fear that the floor might collapse.

Although earthquakes above magnitude five are rare in France, the country witnessed a similar event in the southeastern department of Drome in 2019. The most recent earthquake had its epicenter near the communes of Surgeres and Mauze-sur-le-Mignon, situated between La Rochelle and Niort.

Reports have not indicated any casualties or major damage at this time. However, thousands have contacted the fire brigade for assistance, and authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate, emphasising the importance of contacting emergency services only when necessary.

Social media accounts revealed that residents of Rennes, Limoges, Bordeaux, Le Mans, Angers, Poitiers, and Brittany noticed the earthquake. Some even reported feeling the quake as far away as London.

The quake stands as the strongest one recorded in France since 2019 when the region near Montelimar experienced a magnitude 5.5 quake, resulting in significant damage.

As authorities assess the situation and citizens recover from the tremors, efforts are underway to secure affected areas and prevent potential hazards.