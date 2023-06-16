Geena Davis will not be returning for 'Beetlejuice' sequel

Geena Davis, known for her role in the 1988 film Beetlejuice, revealed that a sequel to the movie is in development.

The new film, set to be released in September 2024, will see Michael Keaton reprising his role as Betelgeuse, along with Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder returning as Delia and Lydia Deetz according to Variety.

Newcomers Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux have also joined the cast.

However, Davis confirmed that she will not be returning as Barbara Maitland, explaining that the story of the Maitlands has been told, and in the world of the film, ghosts do not age.

"Unless it's a surprise to me, no," Davis responds to a question about appearing in the sequel.

"But I think it makes sense because we told the story of the Maitlands, and in that world, ghosts don't age. You stay in the same clothes you died in and everything," she explains.

Davis is currently busy with various projects, including writing a children's book and organizing the Bentonville Film Festival, which promotes diverse voices in filmmaking.

She is also known for her advocacy work through the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which aims to achieve gender parity and reduce stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

Davis credits her role in the movie "Thelma and Louise" for inspiring her to advocate for better female representation on-screen. The iconic film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, became a box office success and is now being developed into a musical for Broadway, with Amanda Seyfried set to play Thelma.