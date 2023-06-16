Music publishers sue Twitter for $250m as Elon Musk's copyright action bites

In this file photo taken on October 28, 2022 the Twitter logo is seen on a sign on the exterior of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California. — AFP

Twitter faces a lawsuit filed by 17 music publishers in the US after making headlines about getting a new CEO, Elon Musk, cutting its workforce by 75%, and being the preferred platform for a presidential campaign announcement.

Approximately 1,700 songs were allegedly subject to copyright violations on Twitter, according to a lawsuit filed against the social media platform by 17 music publishers in the US.

The social media behemoth "permits and encourages infringement" for monetary gain, according to the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA), which has filed a lawsuit against Twitter and sought more than $250 million (£197.7 million) in damages.

The NMPA filed the lawsuit at the Federal District Court in Nashville and claimed that since Elon Musk acquired the business, the situation has not changed.

The NMPA said: "Twitter continues to reap huge profits from the availability of unlicensed music without paying the necessary licencing fees for it".

The NMPA represents companies such as Sony Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, and Universal Music Publishing Group.

It continued by saying that Twitter now has an "unfair edge" against rivals who purchase music licences, such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

The NMPA President, David Israelite, said: "Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to licence the millions of songs on its service."

According to the BBC, Twitter did not immediately respond to their request for comment.

While talking further about their disagreement with Twitter, the NMPA gave a nod to Elon Musk, once again the richest man in the world, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion.

The NMPA said: "Twitter's change in ownership in October 2022 has not led to improvements in how it acts with respect to copyright. On the contrary, Twitter's internal affairs regarding matters pertinent to this case are in disarray."

Moreover, the NMPA criticised Twitter for downsizing departments, resigning trust and safety chiefs, and disregarding known infringers.