Al Pacino blessed with a baby boy: Name’s out!

Al Pacino has become a father of a baby boy, who has been named Roman Pacino.



Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the legendary actor’s rep, Stan Rosenfield, said, "I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino. No other statement or comments will be provided."



Earlier, the news was broke that the 83-year-old’s boo was eight months pregnant.

It set off much public interest which led the Oscar winner to reveal his thoughts on the good news.

"It's very special" Pacino said when questioned about expecting his fourth child. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time," he added.

According to ET, Alfallah belongs to an affluent background as she was brought up in a wealthy family in Beverly Hills, California.

"Noor comes from a very well-off family and is mature for her age. She has had a lot of life experiences due to her upbringing," an insider told the outlet.

"She grew up in Los Angeles and has always been well connected and part of a fast scene when it comes to the people she spends time with, the places she travels, and so on."

The tipster also tattled about brunette beauty’s fondness toward older men, “She has genuinely just been attracted to older men ever since she began dating. She is creative and has been pursuing a career in the entertainment industry for quite some time and is a sweet, fun girl."