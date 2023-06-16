Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty wraps up shoot for 'Section 84', latter drops photos

'Section 84' is a courtroom drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee

Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty have finally wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming courtroom drama, Section 84; the actress shared pictures from set.

Diana dropped a series of pictures showing glimpses of her special journey while shooting for Section 84.

This is the first time she has collaborated with the veteran Amitabh in a project. Therefore, she revealed how excited and nervous she was to work with him.

In the caption, the Cocktail actress wrote: “And it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!!”

“But now that we’ve been through a film together, I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene.”

She further mentioned that watching and observing Big B is like experiencing a masterclass.



“Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a master class.”

In conclusion, Diana Penty also thanked the other cast and crew members, including the writer, Ribhu Dasgupta of Section 84, reports India Today.