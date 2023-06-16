Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty wraps up shoot for 'Section 84', latter drops photos

Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty have finally wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming courtroom drama, Section 84; the actress shared pictures from set.
Diana dropped a series of pictures showing glimpses of her special journey while shooting for Section 84.
This is the first time she has collaborated with the veteran Amitabh in a project. Therefore, she revealed how excited and nervous she was to work with him.
In the caption, the Cocktail actress wrote: “And it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!!”
“But now that we’ve been through a film together, I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene.”
She further mentioned that watching and observing Big B is like experiencing a masterclass.
“Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a master class.”
In conclusion, Diana Penty also thanked the other cast and crew members, including the writer, Ribhu Dasgupta of Section 84, reports India Today.
Chris Hemsworth also seek to double fans fun with 'Thor 5'
Guillermo del Toro is planning to shift completely to animation
Kate Middleton and Camilla wore nearly matching ensembles during the latest outings that attracted massive likes from...
Prince William will ditch the centuries-old royal tradition when he takes the throne
Jennifer Lawrence recalls weird story of her mom selling her broken toilet on Craigslist
Treat Williams' local friend says the actor was 'really nice' and had 'genuine interest' in people he talked to