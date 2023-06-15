US fighter jets deployed in Middle East to counter Russian aggression

F-16 fighter jets accompany the F-22 Raptors heading to the Middle East. US Central Command.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced the deployment of F-22 Raptors to the Middle East due to a rise in unsafe and unprofessional behaviour by Russian aircraft in the region.

The decision aims to demonstrate the US military's ability to swiftly reposition forces and deliver overwhelming power when necessary.

“Russian Forces’ unsafe and unprofessional behaviour is not what we expect from a professional air force. Their regular violation of agreed upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation,” CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla said in a news release.

“Alongside our partners and allies, we are committed to improving the security and stability in the region.”

The F-22 Raptors, hailing from Langley Air Force Base's 94th Fighter Squadron in Virginia, have been integrated with other Coalition forces on the ground and in the air. The move comes in response to Russia's repeated violations of agreed-upon airspace deconfliction measures, which pose an increased risk of escalation or miscalculation, according to CENTCOM Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla.

In recent weeks, Russian military forces in Syria have disregarded deconfliction protocols with American and Coalition troops, causing concerns among US military officials. Lt. Gen. Grynkewich, responsible for air operations in the Middle East, expressed his worries that Russia was deliberately attempting to provoke the US into a dogfight over Syrian skies. He emphasised that the US possesses a wider range of options to respond, while cautioning Russia against any direct conflict.

“I’ll tell you that just in the last few days, and most recently this morning, the Russians have continued to engage in that kind of provocative behavior,” said Lt. Gen. Grynkewich, in an interview with Defense One.



Despite Russian efforts to frustrate US troops and push them out of the region, Lt. Gen. Grynkewich asserted that such attempts would be futile. He stated that unless Russia resorts to military force, which would not end well for them, they cannot force the US out of the airspace.

The presence of under 1,000 American troops in Syria, engaged in the Defeat ISIS campaign, has exposed them to routine attacks by Iran-backed groups. Furthermore, Lt. Gen. Grynkewich disclosed that Russian jets have violated the airspace over a US military base approximately 25 times.

In response to the aggressive behaviour displayed by Russian aircraft and concerns about the security and stability of the region, the US military has taken proactive measures by redeploying F-22 fighter jets from Europe. CENTCOM's decision to bolster its forces in the Middle East underscores the need to address the escalating incidents in the airspace and maintain a strong presence in the region.

The deployment of the F-22 Raptors serves as a clear message to Russia that the US remains committed to safeguarding the region's security, alongside its partners and allies. By reinforcing its military capabilities, the US aims to deter any further provocations and ensure stability in the Middle East.