FIFA's first female secretary general departs after seven years

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura poses during a photo session in Paris on May 21, 2023.—AFP

Fatma Samoura, the secretary general of Fifa, has decided to step down from her role after serving for seven years to prioritise spending more time with her family. Having been appointed in 2016, the 60-year-old will oversee the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand before officially concluding her tenure at the end of the year.

Samoura, who was the first woman and non-European to hold the prestigious position, was an unexpected choice following the election of Gianni Infantino as Fifa president. Expressing her satisfaction with the decision to join Fifa, Samoura stated, "It was the best decision of my life to join Fifa." As a former Senegalese diplomat and United Nations official, she also expressed great pride in leading such a diverse team, highlighting the significant progress made in terms of governance, transparency, and reliability within the organisation. With a profound sense of pride and fulfilment, Samoura looks ahead to her departure from Fifa.

While remaining fully focused on the preparations and delivery of the upcoming Women's World Cup, Samoura expressed her desire to allocate more time to her family starting next year. Her love for football has been ingrained since childhood, and she feels honoured to have embarked on this journey. She emphasised her commitment to the sport's development and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to its growth.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino paid tribute to Samoura, acknowledging her as a trailblazer in the game. He expressed his privilege and honour in working alongside her, highlighting his confidence in her suitability for the role since their initial encounter. Infantino recognised Samoura's unwavering passion and dedication to driving positive change within the organisation, describing her as an inspiration. He further affirmed that Samoura will continue to contribute to the game's development and its social values, standing united with Fifa in their shared mission.

During Samoura's tenure as the head of Fifa's administration, women's football has witnessed remarkable growth in popularity and organisation. The upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup, featuring a record-breaking 32 teams, stands as a testament to the increasing significance of women's football on the global stage. Samoura's leadership has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in advancing the sport and fostering its inclusivity.

As Fatma Samoura prepares to step down from her position, Fifa will bid farewell to a groundbreaking figure who has left an indelible mark on the organisation and the world of football. Her dedication, achievements, and commitment to progress will be remembered as she embarks on the next chapter of her life.