Taylor Swift stressing out over ‘tumultuous love life’ after Matty Healy split

Taylor Swift is uncertain about her love life after experiencing two breakups in a span of just four months: one with Matty Healy and the other with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

But the Anti-Hero hitmaker has not lost hope as she is still on hunt for the love of her life as she sees herself become a wife and a mother in the next six years of her life, a source told Radar Online.



An insider discussed the singer’s latest breakup from the controversial The 1975 frontman, saying that she became “sick to her stomach” after learning about some of his problematic past scandals.

"She had to reconcile her own conscience with what Matty had said and she felt like a fraud to stoop to his level,” the insider said. “She knew he was a bit wild, but she wasn't aware of all this."

Healy’s controversial history includes his addiction with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as some of his remarks that did not sit well with a lot of people.

The musician even misbehaved with fans during concerts which includes kissing them and touching himself on stage, as per multiple publications.

However, despite the wild discoveries, Swift mourned after her short-lived romance with the British rocker came to an end.

The source also alleged Swift’s “world has crumbled” ever since she broke up with Alwyn following their six-year relationship.

"She would be loath to admit it, but Taylor's world has crumbled since she broke up with Joe," the insider said. "She's stressing out over her tumultuous love life and worried she'll never find anyone."

The insider went on to add that Swift “hasn't given up on finding the right person," adding that even though the singer is not much of a planner, but "it's fair to say that in five years' time, she'd love to be married and a mom."