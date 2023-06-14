Trump turns court day into election campaign

Former President Donald Trump. Screengrab of a Twitter video

Former President Donald Trump, known for his flamboyant style, turned his court hearing day into a campaign event. Despite facing serious political and legal threats, he treated the day as an opportunity to rally support for his political ambitions.

Trump made a quick stop at Versailles, a famous Cuban restaurant in Miami, immediately after leaving the federal courthouse where he had pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to classified documents. This move was seen as a calculated attempt to turn the event into a campaign opportunity.

At Versailles, Trump was greeted by enthusiastic supporters who took photos with him and sang "Happy Birthday" as he was about to turn 77 the following day. The visit was significant because the restaurant is a popular spot for high-profile politicians and holds cultural and political importance in Miami.

During his time at the restaurant, Trump engaged in prayers led by a rabbi and a priest. People placed their hands on his back and shoulder as they prayed, expressing gratitude for his presidency and voicing their belief that communism would not prevail. Trump thanked those involved in the prayer and interacted with patrons, receiving words of encouragement.

By turning his court appearance into a campaign-like event, Trump demonstrated his resilience and determination. He aimed to show his supporters that he remained a strong candidate for the presidency, regardless of the ongoing legal challenges. This strategic move conveyed a message that he was undeterred and focused on his goal of winning the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's actions posed a challenge for his Republican rivals, who had to figure out how to respond to his indictment and ongoing campaign activities. Some critics, like former governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, called on Trump to end his campaign, while others, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, slammed federal prosecutors instead.



Former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley found themselves in a delicate position, trying to balance their criticism of Trump with maintaining support from his loyal followers.