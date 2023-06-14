Trump indictment: Dispute arises over restrictions on him communicating with witnesses

Former US President Donald Trump. Twitter

Former President Donald Trump appeared in court to face 37 federal charges. However, the proceedings were delayed because there was a disagreement about whether Trump should be allowed to communicate with certain witnesses in the case.

The judge suggested that prosecutors create a list of witnesses and victims who Trump should not talk to as the case progresses, according to CNN. This is a common restriction in similar cases filed in the Southern District of Florida, where the indictment against Trump was brought. The judge also mentioned that Trump's co-defendant, Walt Nauta, should only be restricted from discussing the case.

Trump's attorney disagreed with the idea of completely barring Trump from contacting any witnesses. He argued that many of the people involved in the case, including those who protect Trump, could potentially be witnesses and restricting all contact with them would not be appropriate or practical. He also pointed out that one of the key witnesses is still Trump's lawyer, so a restriction on communication with the lawyer would not work.

The prosecutor proposed a compromise, suggesting that the government create a list of witnesses with whom Trump should not have contact but not an exhaustive list of all potential trial witnesses. The judge also suggested a two-category list: one for no contact and another for restricted discussion of case details.

However, Trump's attorney continued to object, claiming that it was unnecessary and could include people who have worked with Trump for a long time and depend on him for their livelihoods. He argued that if any improper communication were to occur, the witnesses have their own lawyers who could address the issue.

Ultimately, the court did not reach a final decision on the witness communication restriction, and the hearing ended with the understanding that the government would draft a list addressing the judge's concerns while accommodating Trump's situation.