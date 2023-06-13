Jennifer Lawrence gives spot-on prediction of her future in an old interview

Jennifer Lawrence seems to be living the life that she saw herself living.

On Monday, June 12th, 2023, the actress, 32, sat down with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America where she revisited a conversation with the late Barbara Walters in 2013.

In the clip, Walters asked the Hunger Games alum on where she sees herself in 10 years’ time. Lawrence, then 22, smiled as she thoughtfully shared, “Not in L.A. In a house, on a big property, and maybe starting a family, everything’s calm. I have a minivan.”

Fast forward 10 years, the actress beamed as she watched the clip, as her predictions turned out to be spot-on. The actress tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in October 2019 and welcomed son Cy, who is now one-year-old.

As for her choice of vehicle, she quipped, “Well, I have a Volvo, but it's not a minivan.”

When Stephanopoulos asked what was next for her, she added, “There is just once you start your family, it’s just — it’s the greatest thing in the world. I’m just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it.”

In the interview, the Silver Linings Playbook star talked about her upcoming raunchy comedy, No Hard Feelings, making her comeback in Hollywood after a hiatus.

“I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn’t planning on working,” she shared. “And I just, I read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

Lawrence, who is also a producer on the movie, spoke about her new role, which she said had been going “good.”

“It’s busy, but focused and streamlined. I don’t take on anything that I can’t personally read every draft of and give notes on.”