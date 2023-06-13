Tucker Carlson threatened by Fox News to end his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson has suddenly left Fox News, leaving viewers surprised and uncertain about the future of his show. AFP/File

Tucker Carlson, a former host on Fox News, has started a new show on Twitter. However, Fox News has warned him that his Twitter show violates the terms of his contract.

According to reports, Carlson's exclusive contract with Fox News is supposed to last until 2025, even though he left the network in April. Fox News sent Carlson a cease-and-desist letter, and his lawyer responded by saying that Carlson will not be silenced. Fox News has not yet commented on the situation.

Carlson's departure from Fox News came shortly after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a substantial amount of money. His show on Fox News, titled "Tucker Carlson Tonight," gained popularity by criticising liberal trends in America and attracting viewers who were outraged by various issues.

Since starting his Twitter show, Carlson has posted two monologues in a similar style to his Fox News show. The first video has been viewed 115 million times, and the second has 55.2 million views as of Monday evening. Carlson's executive producer announced that the next episode of the Twitter show will address former President Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges.

Fox News saw a decline in ratings in May after Carlson's departure but remained ahead of competitors like MSNBC and CNN.

Fox News has threatened legal action against Carlson if he continues his Twitter show, claiming that he is violating his contract. Carlson's lawyers argue that Fox News is disregarding the interests of its viewers and its obligations to shareholders.