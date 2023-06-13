Resignation of first woman to lead NYC Police Keechant Sewell shocks America

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is the first woman to lead America's largest police department and thus made history with her appointment. nypost.com

In a surprising turn of events, New York City's first female Police Commissioner, Keechant Sewell, has announced her resignation after serving for 18 months.

Sewell, who made history by leading the nation's largest police department, did not provide a specific reason for her departure. In a letter to her colleagues, she commended the dedication and bravery of the members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and acknowledged their role in upholding the city's safety. Mayor Eric Adams, himself a former police captain, appointed Sewell as the 45th police commissioner in January 2022.

Sewell, a 23-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department, became the first woman and third African American to hold the position of NYPD commissioner. Overseeing a workforce of 35,000 uniformed officers and 18,000 civilian employees, Sewell was praised by Mayor Adams for her relentless efforts in enhancing the city's safety.

No specific details regarding the effective date of her resignation or a successor were provided by Sewell or the mayor. Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association union, expressed his appreciation for Sewell's leadership and her genuine concern for the well-being of officers on the street.

Similarly, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, known for his decades-long experience in law enforcement, announced his resignation. Bratton's resignation marks the end of an era characterised by significant drops in crime rates but also the emergence of issues such as mass incarceration and strained relationships between the police and communities. Bratton, who has previously served as the top cop in Boston, Los Angeles, and New York, stated his intention to pursue a job in the private sector.

Bratton's approach to policing has been controversial, with his implementation of strategies like "broken windows" and "stop and frisk" drawing criticism. While some credit him with reducing crime, others argue that these tactics disproportionately targeted minority communities and contributed to mass incarceration.

In both Sewell's and Bratton's resignations, the exact motives behind their departures remain undisclosed. Their decisions leave open questions regarding the future leadership of the NYPD and the ongoing efforts to address the challenges and controversies surrounding law enforcement in New York City.