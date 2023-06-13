Kylian Mbappe set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as contract ends

PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action during a Ligue 1 match, Nice, France, April 8, 2023. AFP/File

French football sensation Kylian Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not be extending his contract beyond 2024.

His decision opens up the possibility of the 24-year-old leaving PSG during the upcoming transfer window. Reports suggest that Mbappe's intention to leave PSG was conveyed through a letter, following speculation in the media.

PSG, aware of the importance of their star player, is unlikely to allow him to depart for free when his contract expires. Talks between Mbappe and the club's management will determine whether he remains at PSG or moves to another club before the end of July.

This development comes shortly after Lionel Messi's departure from PSG to Inter Miami, which was not entirely unexpected, as there were indications that he would not exercise an option to stay until 2025. Mbappe's decision means that he will be free to leave PSG next summer, and negotiations for a pre-contract agreement with a non-French club could begin as early as January 2024. To avoid losing him for nothing, PSG may consider selling him in the current transfer window.

Last year, Mbappe surprised many by choosing to extend his contract with PSG, rejecting a potential move to Real Madrid. However, the relationship between Mbappe and Real Madrid appears to have improved since then, and there have been reports linking him to the Spanish club. Real Madrid is currently seeking a new senior striker after Karim Benzema's departure, and Mbappe could be a top target.

Mbappe's departure would be a significant loss for PSG, as he has been a key player and helped the team secure multiple titles. The club's recent controversies, including the use of Twitter accounts to criticise players, may have influenced Mbappe's decision. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen where Mbappe's future lies and which club will secure his services.