Ben Affleck's absence in Jennifer Lopez big celebration sparks reactions

Jennifer Lopez has delighted fans as she offered them a sneak peek into her and Ben Affleck's new luxury home while celebrating a big milestone of her acting career after her film "The Mother" has become a massive hit.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Lopez shared the impressive news about "The Mother" that has become one of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies of all time within a month.

But, fans were also distracted by some stunning details in her video, which was filmed inside the star's new home she shares with Affleck.

In the delightful video Lopez's husband Affleck was not seen celebrating the big milestone of her wife. The Batman star's absence set tongues wagging, with some questioning why he did not there.

The super star's fans flocked to her comments, praising her choice of neutral décor and a selection of plants, with one fans commenting: "cannot focus on anything other than the unintentional house tour that was happening."



"Where you belong, Motha![sic] The new house looks beautiful by the way," another reacted in comments.

One fan asked: "Where is Ben Affleck?"

The pair are coming up to their first anniversary – having got married in a surprise Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022 – and have been house-shopping for a while.

Affleck and Lopez reportedly paid nearly $61 million for a mansion developed by Gala Asher in the Los Angeles mountains above Beverly Hills.