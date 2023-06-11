Prince Harry ‘finally free’ of the ‘shackles’ of Queen Elizabeth’s mission

A close friend of Prince Harry is rejoicing over the way he seems to have found some way to ‘unshackle’ himself from the old narrative Queen Elizabeth enforced during her life time.

These claims and revelations have been brought to light by a close pal of Prince Harry.

In their interview with the Sunday Times, this insider in question referenced Prince Harry’s newfound freedom from the ‘never complain never explain’ mentality and admitted “He’s free from the shackles of that mentality.”



“In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that.”

“But the bigger picture is that he believes there are some very significant wrongs that need to be righted,” the friend also added.

“He sees his mission as being the standard bearer of a fair media and I think we’ll see more of this in years to come.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “he feels so strongly about it,” so “he’ll always be a powerful advocate of fair and true reporting.”

For those unversed, these revelations have come shortly after critics from across the world started urging Prince Harry to ‘divorce’ Meghan Markle.