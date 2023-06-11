Six injured, one critical in Houston nightclub mass shooting

This representational picture shows an officer wearing a Houston Police Department uniform. — AFP/File

At least six people were injured, one of whom is in a critical condition, in a mass shooting outside a club in Houston early Sunday, according to police.

“Somebody fired into a crowded parking lot,” Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference outside the Tabú club in the west of the city, where the shooting took place.

He also said that no suspects were in custody and that it was still unclear to investigators how many people might have been involved in the shooting.

“We had six victims here in a shooting. Apparently, there was some kind of disturbance in the club that came out into the parking lot,” Finner said.

One of the victims, a man, had undergone surgery and was in critical condition, according to Finner.

“We're just praying that he’s going to make it,” Finner said. “Everybody else is in stable condition, but we expect them to make it, so just send prayers out to the family of the one victim who has just gotten out of surgery — I hope he’s going to be alright,” he added.

According to NBC, Finner said that the victims' ages ranged from their late 20s to early 30s, adding that they had been transported to several hospitals in the area.

“Make no mistake about it. We’re going to find out who did it and hold them accountable,” Finner said, adding that someone was aware of the shooter's identity.

To determine who was responsible for the shooting, investigators looked through surveillance footage, according to Finner.

In order to avoid large crowds attempting to leave venues at the end of the night, police recommended partygoers depart bars and clubs before closing.

The shooting in Houston comes after another shooting that occurred on Friday in San Francisco, injuring nine people. However, according to police reports, none of the victims were in critical condition and were expected to survive.