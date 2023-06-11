Ben Affleck, Matt Damon slam Trump for using ‘Air’ footage without approval

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck slammed Donald Trump for using a monologue from their movie, Air, in his ad without permission.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, by Artists Equity, called out the former US president’s campaign for using their footage without approval, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” the statement said.

“Specifically in terms of any & all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

The movie Air was produced by Artists Equity, a production company that Damon and Affleck co-founded in the fall of 2022.

Air, which was released earlier this year by Amazon Studios, is based on the story of Nike executives who pursued a sponsorship deal with NBA player Michael Jordan. The movie stars Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the key Nike executive in question, and it is directed by Affleck.

Trump’s campaign ad used a critical monologue from the film. “Money can buy you almost anything, but it can’t buy you immortality,” Damon’s voice says, as Trump walks from his helicopter toward the camera.

The Trump campaign also used the spot for ask for donations from supporters.