Michael Shannon: Not 'quite' satisfy to return in 'The Flash'

DC fans are hyped up for the much-anticipated film The Flash; however, star Michael Shannon or General Zod do not share the same enthusiasm about the film.
In a new interview with Collider, Shannon said on reprising his character, “Yeah. I’m not gonna lie, it wasn’t quite satisfying for me, as an actor. These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures."
“It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!’ It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt ‘Man of Steel’ was. Whether people think that’s crazy or not, I don’t even care. I really felt like ‘Man of Steel’ was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like ‘The Flash’ is too, but it’s not Zod’s story. I’m basically there to present a challenge.”
The 48-year-old added, “It’s pretty crazy. I didn’t ever think I would be an action figure. I never imagined that for myself. I can’t take all the credit because the action figure isn’t me. It’s General Zod. That would be weird, if I actually had my own Michael Shannon action figure.”
The Flash will land in theatres on June 16.
