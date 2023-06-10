Casper Ruud crushes Zverev to secure French Open final against Djokovic

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a forehand return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles semi-final match on day thirteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 9, 2023. AFP

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud has reached the final of the French Open for the second year in a row after defeating Alexander Zverev in a convincing manner.

He will now face Novak Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, in the ultimate match. Ruud had a challenging year leading up to the tournament, but he has found his form at Roland Garros.

In their previous four encounters, Ruud has never won a set against Djokovic. However, this will be their first meeting in a major tournament, giving Ruud hope for a different outcome. The 24-year-old expressed that he did not enter the French Open as the favourite to reach the final, but he is excited about the opportunity and hopes that the third time will be the charm for him.

During his semifinal match against Zverev, Ruud displayed exceptional play, breaking Zverev's serve six times. He controlled the rallies with powerful forehands and spin-heavy shots, leaving Zverev frustrated and struggling to keep up. Ruud won the match in straight sets, with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Ruud's journey to the final has been impressive, considering his underwhelming performance earlier in the year. His return to peak form at the French Open is remarkable. He had previously reached the final of the US Open and was the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2022.

Now, Ruud faces a significant challenge in Djokovic, who is aiming for his 23rd Grand Slam title. Ruud acknowledges that Djokovic is one of the toughest opponents in history and recognizes the difference in experience between them. Despite being the underdog, Ruud is determined to give his best and pursue his first Grand Slam victory.

If Ruud succeeds, he will join the ranks of legendary Scandinavian players like Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander, and Stefan Edberg, who have reached three or more Grand Slam finals. Ruud's journey at the French Open has been filled with ups and downs, but he now has the opportunity to etch his name in tennis history.