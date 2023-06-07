Megan Fox & MGK relationship 'on a path' to recovery

MGK and Megan Fox was beset with several relationship issues lately

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship after going through a rollercoaster of cheating allegations and split rumours has now found a steady shore.

A source close to the couple told ET that the pair is "doing so much better."

"There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship," the source added.

"They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship."

The source continued, "MGK has been making a huge effort and is doing everything in his power to ensure their relationship is in a good place and that Megan is happy."

On the duo’s engagement, status, the source added the "work in progress."

"Their engagement status and wedding planning is a work in progress at this time, but they are both confident that they will be together forever," the insider stated.

“Their goal is to have a happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship that they are both committed to."

Moreover, MGK and Fox were engaged in January 2022.